Here is a photo from January 2020, shortly before the COVID lockdowns, of the arcade room at Google Chicago offices. I think they have multiple rooms like this but here is one with the wood paneling.

This was shared on Instagram where the individual said "One of the multiple game rooms we've got at Google Chicago. I can't confirm or deny how many hours I spend here."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.