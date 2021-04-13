Report: Google Local Reviews Not Publishing

There are numerous reports of reviews not publishing and going live in the Google local results. So if someone leaves a business a review in Google Maps and Google Local, those reviews are either very much so delayed or just not publishing.

Maybe there is some sort of technical bottleneck with the reviews pipeline?

Joy Hawkins posted about this issue in the Local Search Forums and wrote "I have seen a few threads/conversations lately around missing reviews. Businesses are complaining that people are posting reviews for them but they aren't publishing."

There are several "me too" posts afterwards where someone else said "I've seen it more often than usual, yes here!" And another person said "the same company Trotter Company informed me that they are missing 3 reviews that they know of."

Here are others:

Seeing mentions on the GMB support forum. Doesn't seem an isolated thing. — Amy T. 😎 (@BubblesUp) April 12, 2021

There are fist-fulls of reports in the Maps Forum. -- far more than the usual number. ✊✊✊✊ — Map Wrangler (@Map_Wrangler) April 12, 2021

I am not sure how widespread the issue is but there are several complaints in the Google My Business Help forums as well.

