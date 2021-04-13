Google Page Experience Algorithm Update Won't Be Real Time

The upcoming Google Page Experience Update which is suppose to launch next month is not going to be real time, like some of Google's other algorithm updates. This is kind of obvious, since we know there is a 28-day delay in gathering the core web vital data.

John Mueller of Google was asked this on last Friday's SEO hangout at the 51 second mark "This Page Experience Algorithm which is coming in May, just wanted to know if it will be a real time algorithm or something like core updates where it will be updated from time to time."

John basically said no, it won't be real time and said it will be "a slow thing rather than a real time change."

Here is the video embed:

Here is the transcript:

QUESTION: This Page Experience Algorithm which is coming in May, just wanted to know if it will be a real time algorithm or something like core updates where it will be updated from time to time.

ANSWER: I don't know, I don't know if that's decided completely yet. I mean part of that is also there is just a general lag for the data anyway. So we kind of have to wait that period of time until we have collected enough data. So I suspect it's not something that will be optimized for speed, speedy updates but more kind of to have a clear understanding of the overall picture. So my guess is it'll be more more something of a slow thing rather than a real time change.

When on the 28 day cycle does Google update the crux data? Well, there is no specific date, it is not just on the 1st of the month.

It takes the 28 days for the CrUX data to update (GSC just shows that), which is the basis of what we use. Also keep in mind they don't all *need* to be "good", we use a lot of factors for ranking, and getting close in CWV is also worthwhile. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 12, 2021

I don't think there's an exact date selected yet, so there's that. However, earlier means you can still iterate if field data is not as expected. Also, it's not one measurement that's kept forever, you can continue to work on it after May too. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 12, 2021

Forum discussion at YouTube Community.