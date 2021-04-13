The Metropolitan Museum of Art Google Doodle

On the 151th anniversary of the MET, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the largest art museum in the United States, Google posted a GIF as a Doodle on its home page to celebrate the day. The MET was established on April 13, 1870 but the The Fifth Avenue building opened two years later on February 20, 1872, at 681 Fifth Avenue.

I cannot tell you how many times I've walked past the buildings over the years, although, I only have been inside a few times (I assume like most other New Yorkers). Because of COVID, The MET closed for 200 or so days straight and then opened with many COVID restrictions. It had a 83 percent drop in visitors in 2020 from 2019. Even with this, it still ranked ninth on the list of most-visited art museums in the world, according to Wikipedia. There is a lot of history of this museum documented on Wikipedia.

Google wrote "In honor of a storied legacy of cultural enrichment for New Yorkers and international communities alike, today’s Doodle celebrates the 151st Anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art." "The Met has come quite a long way from that first showing to become New York’s largest art museum, with a permanent collection of over 1.5 million objects, spanning over 5,000 years from nearly every corner of the globe. A sampling of the many works of art found at The Met today are depicted in today’s Doodle artwork—including a Byzantine floor mosaic from 500-550 A.D., the armor of German Emperor Ferdinand I from the 16th century, an intricate traditional Lakota/Teton Sioux beaded dress, and the painting Self-Portrait by Samuel Joseph Brown, Jr. from the 1940s."

Googler Doodler Erich Nagler did this logo and said " actually began working on this Doodle last year, to celebrate the Met’s 150th anniversary, but had to postpone due to the pandemic. I haven’t yet been able to visit the museum since then, so my goal for the Doodle was to try and recreate the feeling of visiting the museum from numerous past visits."

I have not covered many Doodles recently, but I wanted to cover this one...

