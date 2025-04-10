Daily Search Forum Recap: April 10, 2025

Apr 10, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing more Google search ranking volatility over the past couple of days. Google Ads PMax campaigns get customer lifecycle goals and more image controls. Google is testing a more from retailer expandable product carousel. Google is letting merchants manage their brand profile content. Google Search Analytics API gained the hourly data for 10 days. Google is testing anchor text and URL based links in AI mode.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Kicks In April 9th & 10th
    It's been about a week since we reported on an unconfirmed Google search ranking update and well, now I am seeing multiple signs of an unconfirmed updates of sorts. I am seeing the third-party tracking tools showing volatility and I am also seeing a spike in some of the chatter within the SEO community.
  • Google Ads PMax Campaigns New Lifecycle Goals & Image Controls
    Google announced a number of new goals and image controls that are now available on Google Ads Performance Max campaigns. Google added customer lifecycle goals and reporting and additional image controls.
  • Google Tests More From Retailer Expandable Product Carousel
    Google Search is testing a new expandable carousel that says "more from" a specific retailer. When it loads, it loads more products in a carousel beneath the search result snippet from that retailer.
  • Google Letting Merchants Manage Brand Profiles
    Google sent out emails yesterday through Google Merchant Center inviting some brands to manage and edit their brand content on Google Search. I suspect this is the visual brand profile ads/pages but I am not sure.
  • Google Search Analytics API Hourly Data For Past 10 Days
    Google has finally rolled out API access to its 24-hour data feed of Search Performance data. And it is two days more than we expected, with Google giving us this hourly data for the past 10 days, not the initial 8 days that Google promised us.
  • Google AI Mode Tests Anchor Text & URL Base Links
    Google is testing various link formats in AI Mode. Initially Google launched AI Mode with those tiny paperclip links, but Google, like they've done in AI Overviews, is testing in AI Mode, anchor text links and URL links within the text of the AI response.
  • Google Black Telephone Booth At Ann Arbor Office
    We've seen a number of telephone booths at the Google offices, including the classic red one. But here is a black old fashioned telephone booth at the Google office at Ann Arbor.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 10, 2025

Apr 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Kicks In April 9th & 10th

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Campaigns New Lifecycle Goals & Image Controls

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests More From Retailer Expandable Product Carousel

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Letting Merchants Manage Brand Profiles

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Analytics API Hourly Data For Past 10 Days

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Kicks In April 9th & 10th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.