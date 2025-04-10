Google announced a number of new goals and image controls that are now available on Google Ads Performance Max campaigns. Google added customer lifecycle goals and reporting and additional image controls.

New Goals

The new goals include:

Retention goals are now fully available to help you bid more for lapsed customers.

Customer acquisition cost reporting can be found in a new column in campaign reporting.

Google said it improved on its lifecycle goals, so that it now lets you use "Performance Max to maximize customer lifetime value–from acquiring your highest-value new customers to retaining and increasing value from your existing customers."

The beta for retention goals is now launching to all advertisers. Retention goals let you bid more for lapsed customers. You can also specify which customers have higher lifetime value, so Performance Max can prioritize bidding on your most valuable lapsed customers.

More Image Controls

Google Ads added a control for landing page images. When you opt into landing page images, Google Ads Performance Max will automatically source images from your landing pages when Google finds opportunities to increase ad performance. Google said it will continue to give you visibility into these assets and be able to remove them, or opt out of the feature entirely.

Google is also introducing an option to add image enhancements to your campaign. With this, you can choose whether to let Performance Max automatically create additional versions of your existing images with cropping to unlock additional inventory and performance opportunities.

Google added it will also add more image enhancements in the future, such as uncropping or animating your images, so you’ll have even more ways to grow your asset variety.

Here is a GIF of an image enhancement where Google automatically crops your images for you:

Forum discussion at X.