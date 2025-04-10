Google Search is testing a new expandable carousel that says "more from" a specific retailer. When it loads, it loads more products in a carousel beneath the search result snippet from that retailer.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted on X and SERPAlerts saying, "Google is testing out a free listings product extension for PDPs on desktop. The extension shows a loading notice when the users scrolls, with the accordion appearing and unveiling products once the drop-down is selected."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here are some, not all, static images from Brodie:

This does kind of look familiar to me...

