Google Search is testing a new expandable carousel that says "more from" a specific retailer. When it loads, it loads more products in a carousel beneath the search result snippet from that retailer.
Brodie Clark spotted this and posted on X and SERPAlerts saying, "Google is testing out a free listings product extension for PDPs on desktop. The extension shows a loading notice when the users scrolls, with the accordion appearing and unveiling products once the drop-down is selected."
Here is a GIF of it in action:
Here are some, not all, static images from Brodie:
This does kind of look familiar to me...
