Daily Search Forum Recap: April 9, 2025

Apr 9, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads has ongoing efforts to improve its lously support features for advertisers. Google Discover will be coming to desktop. Google Knowledge Panels has AI Overviews that now include link references. Google Business Profiles performance reports now show messaging clicks. Google Business Profiles API for some reason shows driving direction requests for SABs, where there is no way to drive there. Google updated some of its Merchant Center product specifications. Google AdSense launched a beta rewarded ads feature.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Discover Coming To Desktop After Years Of Testing
    We've seen Google test showing Google Discover on the desktop home page for years now but Google has now confirmed it will be bringing Discover to its desktop Google.com home page in the future. When that will happen exactly, I don't know, but Google did announce it at the Search Central Live event in Madrid this morning.
  • Google Business Profiles API Showing Driving Request For SABs?
    I am hearing reports that Google is showing driving direction request data on the Google Business Profile API for Service Area Businesses (SABs). SABs do not get a directions button, because those addresses are hidden in Google Search and Google Maps - so how does anyone trigger driving directions to that business?
  • Google Business Profiles Performance Messaging Clicks Report
    Google seems to be rolling out a new metric in the Google Business Profiles performance report for "messaging clicks." This was a feature we had in the old Google My Business reports in 2020 but it went away. But now it seems to be returning.
  • Google Knowledge Panel AI Overview With Reference Links
    Google has been using AI to write parts of the knowledge panels for some time now. But now it seems, when Google does that, it will show references and link cards, like it does in the AI Overviews.
  • Google Ads: Ongoing Efforts To Improve Support Experiences
    Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said that the Google Ads team is working on improvement the advertiser support experiences and some improvements have been rolling out. "There are ongoing efforts to improve experiences and outcomes for the millions of businesses and agencies around the globe that use Google Ads," Ginny Marvin wrote on X.
  • Google AdSense New Rewarded Ads Beta
    Google AdSense has a new version of rewarded ads - not the Rewarded Ad Gate beta program that we covered in 2022 but the AdSense rewarded ad units beta program.
  • Google Updates Some Merchant Center Product Specs
    Google has made a number of updates to its Merchant Center product data specifications, including some that went into effect on April 8th and some that will go into effect on July 1, 2025.
  • Google Tie Dye Team Building Event
    Google held a team building event for one of the many Google teams. This event consisted of Googlers making tie dye clothing and art at the office.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 10, 2025

Apr 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Kicks In April 9th & 10th

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Campaigns New Lifecycle Goals & Image Controls

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests More From Retailer Expandable Product Carousel

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Letting Merchants Manage Brand Profiles

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Analytics API Hourly Data For Past 10 Days

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Discover Coming To Desktop After Years Of Testing
Next Story: Google Black Telephone Booth At Ann Arbor Office

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.