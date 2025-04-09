Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said that the Google Ads team is working on improvement the advertiser support experiences and some improvements have been rolling out. "There are ongoing efforts to improve experiences and outcomes for the millions of businesses and agencies around the globe that use Google Ads," Ginny Marvin wrote on X.

This comes in response to a Search Engine Land article by Chris Cabaniss named Dealing with Google Ads frustrations: Poor support, suspensions, rising costs.

Ginny have some details on these improvements, she wrote, "That includes scalable support, insights, and guidance to address advertisers’ needs."

"One current example is a high priority effort to dramatically improve how we address account suspensions. We're starting to see the early impact of this work," she added.

This article from Chris Cabaniss highlighted some of the real frustrations advertisers have while using Google Ads. And Ginny said she gets it, she wrote, "I’m familiar with many of these concerns from my years prior to joining Google." But she added that she "now ha(s) an internal perspective as well," from the Google side.

That being said, she promised to share this feedback with the team. "I’ve shared this feedback internally. We encourage feedback & have many avenues to gather it, include forms, surveys, panels, & social media," she wrote.

Here are those posts:

Thanks for tagging me in this, Chris. I’m familiar with many of these concerns from my years prior to joining Google & now have an internal perspective as well.



There are ongoing efforts to improve experiences and outcomes for the millions of businesses and agencies around the… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) April 8, 2025

Forum discussion at X.