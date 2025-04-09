Google AdSense New Rewarded Ads Beta

Google AdSense has a new version of rewarded ads - not the Rewarded Ad Gate beta program that we covered in 2022 but the AdSense rewarded ad units beta program.

AdSense rewarded ad units allow you to reward users on your site for viewing full-page image or video ads for a specific duration. You can show rewarded ads to users in exchange for additional value on your site, such as access to premium content, pages without ads, or coupon codes. Learn how to set up a rewarded ad unit.

Bruno Ramos Lara notified me of this after he published about this on his Spanish blog.

Rewarded ads are served after a user explicitly chooses to view a rewarded ad. Rewarded ads are shown to users in exchange for a reward, such as premium content or coupons. You can specify the reward values associated with the ad units on your site and set different rewards for different ad units. You can then control the reward the user receives, Google explained.

AdSense rewarded ads are full-page image or video ads.

The user is shown a close button with a countdown timer that shows the number of seconds remaining before the user receives the reward. The actual duration of the countdown can be any duration between 5 and 30 seconds depending on the ad. If the user closes the ad before the countdown has finished, they're shown a message asking them if they want to close the ad or resume. If they choose close, they don't receive the reward.

Here is what they look like:

Adsense Rewarded Ads Small

I wonder what is going to happen to the 2022 version?

Forum discussion at X.

 

