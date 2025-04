Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

I am hearing reports that Google is showing driving direction request data on the Google Business Profile API for Service Area Businesses (SABs). SABs do not get a directions button, because those addresses are hidden in Google Search and Google Maps - so how does anyone trigger driving directions to that business?

Henry Heredia posted about this both on X and on Google Business Profiles Help forums and showed the issue.

Henry wrote, "we’ve observed across multiple Service Area Businesses (SABs) that have their addresses hidden over the last couple of months." "We’re seeing non-zero "Direction Request" counts in the GBP API reporting—even though, as expected, these SABs have no visible “Directions” button in their forward-facing business profile," he added.

Here is a screenshot from the API showing 21 direction requests:

But there is no option to see driving directions in the Google Business Profiles performance reports for SABs:

Where is this data coming from? This has to be some sort of bug. Others are reporting seeing this too...

Forum discussion at X and Google Business Profiles Help.