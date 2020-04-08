Daily Search Forum Recap: April 8, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Programming Note: Offline Tomorrow Thursday & Friday For Passover 5780
This is a programming note that I will be 100% offline the next two days, Thursday April 9th and Friday April 10th, for the Passover holiday. This year I decided not to schedule any stories or videos. I won't be back online until late Saturday night and I will catch up on things then.
- Vlog #61: Alexis Sanders On SEO Strategy & SEO Testing
Alexis Sanders is a senior account manager at Merkle and has been doing SEO now from about six-years. She told us how she got into SEO and why she does what she does. SEO strategy is not just about SEO she said...
- Google Case Studies Series Aim To Show Importance Of Investing In SEO
This morning I woke up to a nice surprise, Google has started a new series on the Google Webmaster Blog for SEO case studies and success stories. The goal, "help with convincing a boss' boss that investing in SEO or implementing structured data can be good for the business."
- Google Maps Disables "What's For Dinner?" Push Notifications
Yesterday I saw a push notification on my iPhone that read "What's for dinner? Check out places to eat & drink nearby." I tweeted about it, figured it was an oversight and then Danny Sullivan from Google said the Google Maps team has taken care of it.
- Google: Any Site Can Use SpecialAnnouncement Markup
Danny Sullivan from Google said that any site is able to use the SpecialAnnouncement structured data on their web sites, assuming it is used for COVID-19 or related content. I assumed it was just for official medical and health organizations but I guess I was wrong.
- Google My Business Adds Telemedicine Links For Doctor Offices
Google has added the ability to add a "telehealth info link" to a Google My Business listing, if the listing is a medical/doctor related office. Erica Paige shared a screen shot of this on Twitter.
- Google Search Console Training Video On Removals
A few months ago, Google launched a new feature in Google Search Console named removals. Since it is pretty new, I figured I'd share a video from Daniel Waisberg of Google showing off this feature.
- Google Has An Electric Typewriter
Here is an older photo from Martin Splitt of Google from the Google Zurich office. It shows that Google has an electric typewriter in one of the spaces there. These were cool back in the day.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- There's usually no reason to change URLs for every update made to a page -- that seems like unnecessary overhead and just adds room for things to break. For example, Wikipedia pages are updated all the time, John Mueller on Twitter
- Chrome 81 is rolling out now! Shooting from his apartment, @petele has all the details on app icon badging, hit testing for augmented reality, Web NFC's origin trial, an update on the adjusted Chrome release schedule an, Chrome Developers on Twitter
- I definitely wouldn't think about it in terms of links. If *people* don't associate the word with the company, then it would be a bug for search to associate that word with you, John Mueller on Twitter
- I'd just link naturally. There's generally no need to do anything with rel-nofollow within a site -- it's not like those links are unnatural., John Mueller on Twitter
- Join next week’s Ecommerce Website Office Hours on Monday, April 13 at 11 AM PDT with guest Ben Killmer, Google Shopping Partnerships. We’ll focus the conversation on Google Merchant Center and the Content API. Add the meet, Alan Kent on Twitter
