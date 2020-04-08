Daily Search Forum Recap: April 8, 2020

Apr 8, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Programming Note: Offline Tomorrow Thursday & Friday For Passover 5780
    This is a programming note that I will be 100% offline the next two days, Thursday April 9th and Friday April 10th, for the Passover holiday. This year I decided not to schedule any stories or videos. I won't be back online until late Saturday night and I will catch up on things then.
  • Vlog #61: Alexis Sanders On SEO Strategy & SEO Testing
    Alexis Sanders is a senior account manager at Merkle and has been doing SEO now from about six-years. She told us how she got into SEO and why she does what she does. SEO strategy is not just about SEO she said...
  • Google Case Studies Series Aim To Show Importance Of Investing In SEO
    This morning I woke up to a nice surprise, Google has started a new series on the Google Webmaster Blog for SEO case studies and success stories. The goal, "help with convincing a boss' boss that investing in SEO or implementing structured data can be good for the business."
  • Google Maps Disables "What's For Dinner?" Push Notifications
    Yesterday I saw a push notification on my iPhone that read "What's for dinner? Check out places to eat & drink nearby." I tweeted about it, figured it was an oversight and then Danny Sullivan from Google said the Google Maps team has taken care of it.
  • Google: Any Site Can Use SpecialAnnouncement Markup
    Danny Sullivan from Google said that any site is able to use the SpecialAnnouncement structured data on their web sites, assuming it is used for COVID-19 or related content. I assumed it was just for official medical and health organizations but I guess I was wrong.
  • Google My Business Adds Telemedicine Links For Doctor Offices
    Google has added the ability to add a "telehealth info link" to a Google My Business listing, if the listing is a medical/doctor related office. Erica Paige shared a screen shot of this on Twitter.
  • Google Search Console Training Video On Removals
    A few months ago, Google launched a new feature in Google Search Console named removals. Since it is pretty new, I figured I'd share a video from Daniel Waisberg of Google showing off this feature.
  • Google Has An Electric Typewriter
    Here is an older photo from Martin Splitt of Google from the Google Zurich office. It shows that Google has an electric typewriter in one of the spaces there. These were cool back in the day.

