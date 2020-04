A few months ago, Google launched a new feature in Google Search Console named removals. Since it is pretty new, I figured I'd share a video from Daniel Waisberg of Google showing off this feature.

The video was posted yesterday as part of his Search Console tutorial segment. The video goes through how to use the removals report to hide your content from appearing in Google Search results, how to permanently remove pages from Search and much more.

Here is the video:

Forum discussion at Twitter.