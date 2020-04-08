Google: Any Site Can Use SpecialAnnouncement Markup

Apr 8, 2020
Danny Sullivan from Google said that any site is able to use the SpecialAnnouncement structured data on their web sites, assuming it is used for COVID-19 or related content. I assumed it was just for official medical and health organizations but I guess I was wrong.

Here is where Danny said any site can use it:

Note: If you use it, it doesn't mean Google will show it in search.

Danny also said this should be live in the search results soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

