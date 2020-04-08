Google Maps Disables "What's For Dinner?" Push Notifications

Yesterday I saw a push notification on my iPhone that read "What's for dinner? Check out places to eat & drink nearby." I tweeted about it, figured it was an oversight and then Danny Sullivan from Google said the Google Maps team has taken care of it.
Here is the notification:
Google Maps said on Twitter "Hi there, thanks for letting us know. This notification has been turned off, but some people may notice it in the short term while a solution rolls out."
Here is the response:
See replies from @googlemaps like this, as these are apparently being turned off: https://t.co/URnXkABcoM— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) April 7, 2020
Here are some funny responses to my original tweet:
Followed by photos of your kitchen, your fridge, and your sink.— Lisa Barone (@LisaBarone) April 7, 2020
Very short list.— Dave Smart (@davewsmart) April 7, 2020
Your own kitchen ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5
"Limited menu. Had to cook own meal"
- Barry (local guide)
