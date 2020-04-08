Google Maps Disables "What's For Dinner?" Push Notifications

Apr 8, 2020 • 7:42 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Yesterday I saw a push notification on my iPhone that read "What's for dinner? Check out places to eat & drink nearby." I tweeted about it, figured it was an oversight and then Danny Sullivan from Google said the Google Maps team has taken care of it.

Here is the notification:

Google Maps said on Twitter "Hi there, thanks for letting us know. This notification has been turned off, but some people may notice it in the short term while a solution rolls out."

Here is the response:

Here are some funny responses to my original tweet:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

