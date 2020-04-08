Programming Note: Offline Tomorrow Thursday & Friday For Passover 5780

This is a programming note that I will be 100% offline the next two days, Thursday April 9th and Friday April 10th, for the Passover holiday. This year I decided not to schedule any stories or videos. I won't be back online until late Saturday night and I will catch up on things then.

This is a different year than any of us experienced, any of us could have imagined.

I am going to try not to worry about what is going on in the search community, the current world situation and more.

Easter is this coming Sunday as well, so for those celebrating - happy Easter and happy Passover.

This week's Friday video won't be happening, I hope to pick it up next Friday. But if you want to watch the archives, check them out over here. You can also watch the vlog archives over here.

I hope you all stay safe and healthy and hope to report back on Monday, April 13th.

Again, I will not be online at all from Wednesday night through Saturday night for this holiday. I also go offline the following week, on Wednesday (Tuesday night) and Thursday (through Thursday night) for the last days of Passover.

If anyone asks if I am okay, share this post with them.