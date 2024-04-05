Google Product Results Labels A Product As Product

Apr 5, 2024 - 7:41 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Shoes Rack Pricing Google Logo

Google is testing labeling product images in the product grid search results with a label that says "product." I am unsure if this is Google mislabeling the percent discount tag and sticking "product" there instead or if this is a real feature test.

I mean, we've seen Google label image search with product labels but to label product results with products, seems as redundant as the number of times I wrote "products" in this blog post.

Here is a screenshot of this from Brian Freiesleben as he posted on X:

Google Product Label

I cannot replicate it, I see a percent discount label on this product:

Google Discount Percent Label

Brian wrote, "Google is now labeling some products within their popular product packs as "Product". Its not yet clear to me what triggers this badge, or why some of the other products aren't receiving this badge."

Seems like a bug to me but what do I know...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Ongoing Google March Core Update, Googlebot To Crawl Less, Pay For Google Search AI &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 5, 2024

Apr 5, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Ongoing Google March Core Update, Googlebot To Crawl Less, Pay For Google Search AI & More

Apr 5, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Explains Why It Shows Reddit & Forum Threads In Search So Often

Apr 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Product Results Labels A Product As Product

Apr 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Groups Cards In Knowledge Panel Design

Apr 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Related Searches Displaying Local Carousel

Apr 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Bing Tests Groups Cards In Knowledge Panel Design
Next Story: Google Explains Why It Shows Reddit & Forum Threads In Search So Often

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.