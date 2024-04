Microsoft is testing showing more grouped cards in the Bing Search knowledge panel design that it launched earlier this year. Bing is showing four more cards, by splitting some of the cards in half, to make room for these knowledge bits.

This update was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath on X who shared this screenshot:

To compare, this is what I see for the same query:

I kind of like it but what do I know.

Forum discussion at X.