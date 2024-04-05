Google Related Searches Displaying Local Carousel

Google Cafes

Google is testing showing local carousels, local search results to Business Profile listings, within the related searches section. It seems off but Google is sub-categorizing them with the types of local results they are.

This was spotted by Greg Sterling who posted about this on X, he wrote, "David Mihm discovered an EU-style local "Aggregator Carousel" in the US. Can't replicate it." I can't replicate it either but here is the screenshot:

Google Related Searches Local Carousel

You can see in this case it is sub-categorizing this as "Family-friendly dinner near Washington County, OR." I am not sure what the original query was but I assume is was trip related in Washington County, OR.

The closest thing I covered related to this is the related nearby categories feature.

Here is more:

Forum discussion at X.

 

