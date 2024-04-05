Google is testing showing local carousels, local search results to Business Profile listings, within the related searches section. It seems off but Google is sub-categorizing them with the types of local results they are.

This was spotted by Greg Sterling who posted about this on X, he wrote, "David Mihm discovered an EU-style local "Aggregator Carousel" in the US. Can't replicate it." I can't replicate it either but here is the screenshot:

You can see in this case it is sub-categorizing this as "Family-friendly dinner near Washington County, OR." I am not sure what the original query was but I assume is was trip related in Washington County, OR.

The closest thing I covered related to this is the related nearby categories feature.

I just saw that yesterday while prepping for an upcoming talk. pic.twitter.com/9sqmMfwcgT — Brandon Schmidt (@brandonschmidt) April 2, 2024

