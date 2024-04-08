Google's Total Eclipse 2024 Doodle

Apr 8, 2024
Solar Eclipse Google Doodle

Today is the total solar eclipse and while we know about the neat Google Search solar eclipse easter egg, today, Google has a special Doodle for the total eclipse of 2024.

The Doodle is made up of the Google logo sitting on the lawn, wearing solar eclipse glasses and it goes from light, to dark, and back to light.

Here is that animated Google Doodle (click to enlarge):

Solar Eclipse Google Doodle

Google wrote, "This animated Doodle celebrates the 2024 solar eclipse, which will be primarily seen in North and Central America."

Khushal Bherwani also noticed some interactive diagrams for the solar eclipse:

Forum discussion at X.

 

