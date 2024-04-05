Google Search Testing Four Images (Up From 3) In Search Results

Google Four Paintings

Google is testing showing four images, instead of three images, in its search results. This is a small change but it does give more publishers a chance to show their images on the first page.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared some screenshots on X:

Google Four Product Images

This is what I see:

Google Three Product Images

Khushal posted more before and after examples:

Also:

Forum discussion at X.

 

