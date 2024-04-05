Google is testing showing four images, instead of three images, in its search results. This is a small change but it does give more publishers a chance to show their images on the first page.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared some screenshots on X:

This is what I see:

Khushal posted more before and after examples:

🧵2



here is what looks in without test window pic.twitter.com/42LqAQlINg — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 28, 2024

Also:

New and Old - In the new SERP design, four large images are displayed, whereas in the old design, only three images were visible. Additionally, the new design optimally utilizes the available space on the right side. pic.twitter.com/vZPcD5ybyV — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) February 19, 2024

Forum discussion at X.