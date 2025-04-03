Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2025

Apr 3, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing more Google Search ranking volatility kick off yesterday, it might be big. Google is showing AI summaries in the local panel. Google LSAs console was down yesterday. Google Ads is testing show more ads buttons. Bing is showing Copilot Answers with shopping results. Google Maps is promoting the mobile interface with a QR code on the desktop interface.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google April Post Core Update Ranking Volatility Heats Up
    We are less than a week after the Google March 2025 core update finished rolling out and we are seeing some heated volatility again, maybe more heated than what we saw during the last core update.
  • Google Local Service Ads Advertisers Console Down All Day
    Google's Local Service Ads advertiser console, where advertisers go to manage their LSAs, has been inaccessible for many advertisers since this morning. Google has not yet confirmed the issue but I see a number of complaints from advertisers starting at around 8 am ET.
  • Google Ads Tests Show More Overlay To Load More Ads
    We've seen a similar format in the Google Shopping results with a show more button to show more shopping ads but now we are seeing something similar within the main Google Search results. Google is testing overlaying a show more button on the second row of Google Shopping ads in the main search results.
  • Microsoft Bing Copilot Answers Serving Product Results
    Microsoft seems to be serving produt and shopping results within the Bing Copilot Answer boxes. When I first saw this I thought this was a bug, but it keeps happening and I can replicate this.
  • Google Maps Desktop Promoting Mobile App
    Google is testing promoting the Google Maps app in the desktop interface of Google Maps. Google is placing a little icon at the bottom left corner of the desktop interface that says "Mobile app." When you click on it, it takes you to an overlay that has links to the iOS or Android Google Maps app and a large QR to scan as well.
  • Google AI Summaries Now In Local Knowledge Panels
    Last November, Google began using AI to generate review summaries in Google Maps. Well, now they seem to be showing up in the local knowledge panels on the right side of the Google Search results page.
  • Google Korea 21st Birthday Party
    Google had a birthday party at the Google Korea office for its 21st birthday. While Google is 26 years old, the Korea office is apparently now 21 years old.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2025

Apr 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google April Post Core Update Ranking Volatility Heats Up

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Show More Overlay To Load More Ads

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Copilot Answers Serving Product Results

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Desktop Promoting Mobile App

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google AI Summaries Now In Local Knowledge Panels

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google April Post Core Update Ranking Volatility Heats Up

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.