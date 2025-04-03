Google Maps Desktop Promoting Mobile App

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps

Google is testing promoting the Google Maps app in the desktop interface of Google Maps.

Google is placing a little icon at the bottom left corner of the desktop interface that says "Mobile app." When you click on it, it takes you to an overlay that has links to the iOS or Android Google Maps app and a large QR to scan as well.

I cannot replicate this but it is showing up for Khushal Bherwani who shared these screenshots on X:

Google Maps App Icon

This is what you see when you click on it:

Google Maps Qr Code Overlay

You'd think almost everyone with an iPhone has the Google Maps app and everyone with an Android phone has it as well, so I am not sure why Google feels they need to do this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2025

Apr 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google April Post Core Update Ranking Volatility Heats Up

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Show More Overlay To Load More Ads

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Copilot Answers Serving Product Results

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Desktop Promoting Mobile App

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google AI Summaries Now In Local Knowledge Panels

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google AI Summaries Now In Local Knowledge Panels
Next Story: Microsoft Bing Copilot Answers Serving Product Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.