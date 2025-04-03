Microsoft Bing Copilot Answers Serving Product Results

2 by
Bing Search

Microsoft seems to be serving product and shopping results within the Bing Copilot Answer boxes. When I first saw this I thought this was a bug, but it keeps happening and I can replicate this.

Sachin Patel spotted this first a couple of days ago and posted about it on X. Plus, Bing keeps testing showing this in various formats. I don't understand what makes a product/shopping result a Copilot Answer, but hey, Microsoft is titling these products with "Copilot Answer."

Here are a couple of screenshots:

Here are more from Sachin:

I mean, I first thought the Copilot Answer was blank and then Microsoft served product results, so it appeared they were Copilot Answers but now I am not sure...

This is just weird to me...

Forum discussion at X.

 

