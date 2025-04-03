Microsoft seems to be serving product and shopping results within the Bing Copilot Answer boxes. When I first saw this I thought this was a bug, but it keeps happening and I can replicate this.
Sachin Patel spotted this first a couple of days ago and posted about it on X. Plus, Bing keeps testing showing this in various formats. I don't understand what makes a product/shopping result a Copilot Answer, but hey, Microsoft is titling these products with "Copilot Answer."
Here are a couple of screenshots:
Here are more from Sachin:
March 28, 2025
Here is the updated design on Bing Copilot for products, and these are Copilot's answers pic.twitter.com/GfmNo11IpS— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) April 2, 2025
I mean, I first thought the Copilot Answer was blank and then Microsoft served product results, so it appeared they were Copilot Answers but now I am not sure...
This is just weird to me...
