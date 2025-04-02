Daily Search Forum Recap: April 2, 2025

Apr 2, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google clarified again that it does not have a system to rank brands better or worse. Google's local Q&A feature seemed to disappear. Microsoft Advertising announced a bunch of new features. Microosft seems to be rolling out its own AI Mode, Bing Copilot AI Search. Google is testing indented vertical bars by titles and descriptions.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: We Don't Have A Brand-Ranking System But...
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said it again, that Google does not have a system to recognize if a site is run by a big brand and then automatically just ranks it higher. He said on X, "but no, we don't have a brand-ranking system."
  • Google Local Questions & Answers Feature Gone?
    It seems the Google Search local feature that showed Questions and answers on local panels is no longer working for most businesses. I know Google disabled them in India, but they worked fine everywhere else.
  • Microsoft Bing Copilot Search Now Live
    In late February, Microsoft began quietly testing its new AI Search interface and engine probably named Bing Copilot Search or maybe just Copilot Search. Well, now it seems to be more rolled out, according to Mayank Parmar at Windows Latest.
  • Google Search Tests Indent Vertical Bars By Title & Descriptions
    Google is testing placing vertical gray bars by the search results titles and descriptions, indenting them in a bit, for stylist purposes. I am not sure what this adds to the search results, but Google decided to test it.
  • Microsoft Advertising Updates For Shopping Campaigns, Audience Ads, PMax & More
    Microsoft Advertising's team posted its monthly recap of what is new with the Microsoft Advertising platform. There are new items across Shopping campaigns, audience ads, and Performance Max (PMax) management and more.
  • Google London Sky Deck View
    I am not sure what Google named this deck/patio on the rooftop of the Google offices in London - but I just called it the Google London sky deck view. This is a pretty cool photograph, don't you think?

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Advertisers Console Down All Day

Apr 2, 2025 - 1:48 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 2, 2025

Apr 2, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Don't Have A Brand-Ranking System But...

Apr 2, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Copilot Search Now Live

Apr 2, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Tests Indent Vertical Bars By Title & Descriptions

Apr 2, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Local Questions & Answers Feature Gone?

Apr 2, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google: We Don't Have A Brand-Ranking System But...
Next Story: Google Local Service Ads Advertisers Console Down All Day

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.