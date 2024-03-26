Daily Search Forum Recap: March 26, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console is testing an Android App. Google is testing places and places sites in the search bar menu. Google spoke about if a business should have a website and a blog. Google added 3D models to product structured data. Google Search does not support AVIF images, yet. Mikhail Parakhin stepped down as the head of Bing Search and Microsoft Advertising.

  • Google Search Console Tests Android App
    Google seems to be testing an Android App for Google Search Console. This comes several weeks after I reported that Google has no plans for a mobile app for Google Search Console.
  • Google Tests Places & Places Sites Search Bar Filter Tabs
    Yesterday we reported Google is testing products and products sites in the search bar tab in the European regions. Today, Google is testing places and places sites in the search bar tab in the European regions.
  • Google: Should Small Service Businesses Start A Website & A Blog?
    Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, was asked about if a business should always have a website and if so, should they also have a blog. Sullivan replied that he believes all businesses should have at least a basic website, but when it comes to a blog, that depends on what they have to say on that blog.
  • Google Adds 3D Models Markup To Product Structured Data For Linking
    Google has added new 3D models markup support to the product structured data documentation so that you can connect, associate or link your products to the appropriate 3D model.
  • Google Search Does Not Support AVIF Images Just Yet
    Did you know that Google Search does not support the AVIF image format? At least not yet. Google Search doesn't list it on its supported image formats and Google Image Search simply won't index them. But John Mueller of Google said on X, "I'm sure this won't be necessary long term."
  • Mikhail Parakhin Steps Down As Head Of Bing Search & Microsoft Advertising
    Mikhail Parakhin, the head of Bing Search and Microsoft Advertising, is stepping down from that role as Parakhin "decided to explore new roles." We've quoted Mikhail Parakhin here countless times over the past couple of years, to hear that he is leaving the role makes me super sad. His transparency and willingness to listen to the community was amazing.
  • St. Patrick's Day Dancers At Google Ireland
    Here is a video I found on Instagram from the Google Ireland office of dancers performing at the Google office in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. It looks like they call themselves the Golden Beats.

