There are countless complaints across the forums and social media that Google Analytics real time data is lagging and not reporting accurately. It seems like those complaints are legit after checking a number of sites.

So instead of seeing the normal number of real time visitors in the GA4 real time reports, you are seeing a smaller percentage of them being reported.

Here is a sample real time report that seems to reporting a small percentage of traffic from what it normally shows:

This seems like a bug, but Google has not responded to the complaints about this issue yet.

I just wanted to post this to say those of you noticing this drop in real time traffic reported in Google Analytics - you are not alone. It seems like there is currently something clogging the reporting pipes and hopefully Google will fix it soon.

Forum discussion at X and WebmasterWorld and plenty of other places.

Update at 8am - seems to be getting worse:

Update at 11:30am - Google has confirmed it as a bug:

Hi Barry, Thanks for flagging. This is a bug and the team is working on it. Apologies for the inconvenience! — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) March 27, 2024

Update at 11:35 am - it seems it is now resolving:

Oooo - starting to see real time traffic numbers in GA4 now https://t.co/DTL8RGWTOm pic.twitter.com/tsQA1TMcfG — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) March 27, 2024