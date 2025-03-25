Daily Search Forum Recap: March 25, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google rolled out AI Mode to more users, it has a bit of a hiccup but all is good now. Google has a bug where it is not showing its pagination bar for some searchers, maybe it is a test. Google Merchant Center will soon report clicks like Google Ads. Google Business Profiles has a bug with setting up new profiles and some phone numbers are disappearing. Google is promoting AI Mode with large banner ads in the search results. Google LSAs test removing the green screened checkmark. Bing Ads are showing within featured snippets and they are labeled "you might also like."

