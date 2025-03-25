Daily Search Forum Recap: March 25, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google rolled out AI Mode to more users, it has a bit of a hiccup but all is good now. Google has a bug where it is not showing its pagination bar for some searchers, maybe it is a test. Google Merchant Center will soon report clicks like Google Ads. Google Business Profiles has a bug with setting up new profiles and some phone numbers are disappearing. Google is promoting AI Mode with large banner ads in the search results. Google LSAs test removing the green screened checkmark. Bing Ads are showing within featured snippets and they are labeled "you might also like."

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Business Profile Setup Stuck At Phone/Website Screen
    There are tons of complaints in the Google Business Profile Help Forums about a bug during the setup process of a Google Business Profile. When you get to the screen about adding your phone number and website address, the next button won't take you to the next screen - it just won't let you go to the next step.
  • Google AI Mode Access Roll Out Bug? Now Fixed.
    About 30 minutes ago, Google sent out a batch of invites to its new AI Mode. I was one who got that email but when I click on the "try now" button, it still tells me I am on the waitlist and I can't access it just yet.
  • Google Search Pagination Bar Disappears For Some Searchers
    For some Google searchers the ability to go to page two of the search results is simply not possible. The classic Google pagination bar is missing at the bottom of the results for some searchers.
  • Bing Puts Ads Within Features Snippets Named You Might Also Like
    I don't know if you might also like this, you probably won't but Bing is dropped ads in their featured answers, featured snippets. They are calling these ads "You might also like."
  • Google Local Service Ads Tests Removing Green Screened Checkmark
    Google seems to be testing removing the green checkmark from the Local Service Ads. I was able to replicate this for the same query, and the same set of advertisers. In one case it has the Google Screened checkmark in green and in the other, it does not.
  • Google Promoting AI Mode With Banner Ad In Search Results
    Google is promoting AI Mode in its search results with a large banner ad. The banner ad says, "New! Try Al Mode. Get Al-powered responses & ask follow-ups with a new experiment. Try now..."
  • Google Merchant Center Click Reporting To Change Next Month
    Google will change how it counts clicks in Google Merchant Center starting April 21, 2025. This change will make clicks count the same way Google Ads counts clicks. This means your current and historical reporting for clicks may change on April 21st.
  • Google Party For Gemini (Gemini Ice Sculpture)
    Google seemed to hold some sort of party at the main Google office, it seems like this ice sculpture has the Gemini logo around it. It also has a big two at the top. So maybe this is to celebrate Gemini's second birthday?

