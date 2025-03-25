There are tons of complaints in the Google Business Profile Help Forums about a bug during the setup process of a Google Business Profile. When you get to the screen about adding your phone number and website address, the next button won't take you to the next screen - it just won't let you go to the next step.

There are just too many threads to link to, but they all have the same complaint. They cannot finish setting up their new Google Business Profile listing and they all get stuck at the same screen, this screen:

The same issue is on mobile:

I took these screenshots from the complaint threads in the forums and there are just too many to link to, so I only linked to a few in the Google Business Profile Help Forums.

Google product expert, Vinay Toshniwal, wrote:

I’ve come across several posts about users facing issues when creating a Google Business Profile—specifically where the “Next” button becomes unresponsive after entering the phone number and website details. Please note that I’ve already escalated this issue to the Google team. I’ll share any updates here as soon as I receive more information.

He also posted on X about the issue:

Issue with "Next" Button While Creating Google Business Profile (Phone Number & Website Section)



I've received multiple reports from users facing an issue while creating a Google Business Profile—specifically at the stage where they enter the phone number and website. The "Next"…

He also posted about an issue with phone numbers disappearing from Google Business Profiles - yes there are complaints about this in the forums too. I wonder if the two are related in some way?

We're seeing a global issue where phone numbers are unexpectedly disappearing from Google Business Profiles.



We have reported this to Google, and they're actively investigating the situation.

