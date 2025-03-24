Google Search Pagination Bar Disappears For Some Searchers

Mar 24, 2025 - 7:46 pm 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google Open Book Pages

For some Google searchers the ability to go to page two of the search results is simply not possible. The classic Google pagination bar is missing at the bottom of the results for some searchers.

There are many complaints about this in the Google Web Search Forums about this issue, and there have been a number of complaints about this on social media including X for a couple of days ago. I am wondering if the bug expanded since then and now, because I see several new complaints this evening.

Here is a screenshot a reader sent me of the bug, you can see the bar is missing:

Google Search Next Button Missing

You should see this pagination option:

Google Search Next Button

But for some, this is not an option.

I am not sure if this is a test, but the last time this happened, which was in 2010, it turned out to be a bug. But recently, Google tested a new button for its pagination bar, so maybe this is a test gone bad?

I am told this is impacting Chrome, Firefox and Edge browsers, so it isn't a specific browser issue. I am also told it might be tied to a Google account across browsers, so I do wonder if this is a test and not a bug?

Forum discussion at Google Web Search Forums.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Business Profile Setup Stuck At Phone/Website Screen

Mar 25, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Ads

Bing Puts Ads Within Features Snippets Named You Might Also Like

Mar 25, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Tests Removing Green Screened Checkmark

Mar 25, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Promoting AI Mode With Banner Ad In Search Results

Mar 25, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Click Reporting To Change Next Month

Mar 25, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google

Google Search Pagination Bar Disappears For Some Searchers

Mar 24, 2025 - 7:46 pm
Previous Story: Google AI Mode Access Roll Out Bug? Now Fixed.
Next Story: Google Party For Gemini (Gemini Ice Sculpture)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.