Google Planet Mars Office Design

Did you know that the Google office in Belo Horizonte, Brazil has a room that looks to me designed to look like planet Mars? I could be wrong but look at the volcanic rock-like carpets and bubble thing hanging from the ceiling.

This was posted by Google's Daniel Waisberg from the Search Central Live Belo Horizonte on Twitter. The full size image is on Twitter, by the way.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.