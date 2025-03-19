Daily Search Forum Recap: March 19, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google confirms the volatility we saw prior to the announcement of the March 2025 core update is unrelated to that core update. Google leaks other AI Search modes that we have not seen before, almost 50. Google is testing AI Overviews in the middle of the page. Google Search expanded health related AI Overviews, improved medical knowledge panels and launched "What People Suggest." Bing Webmaster Tools fully rolls out Copilot and also launched a compare feature in the search performance reports. Bing is testing 9 ads and 2 organic results, how crazy.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Confirms Volatility Prior To March 2025 Core Update Was Not That Core Update
Google has confirmed that the volatility we all saw prior to the official announcement of the Google March 2025 Core Update was not related to the March 2025 Core Update. This is something we expected Google to confirm, as I've asked Google this question numerous times and got the same answer each and every time.
-
Google Tests AI Search Options Beyond AI Mode
Google Search seems to have accidentally leaked its various AI Search options and features, that go beyond just AI Mode, which it recently launched. 47 different AI Search options are shown including Info Sleuth, Allium, QTalk, MedExplainer, Fantasy Sports Researcher, Smart Kitchen and many more.
-
Google Expands Health Overviews & Adds What People Suggest In Search
Google said it is expanding its AI Overviews and Knowledge Panels to offer more medical and health related answers. Plus, those are being expanded in more counties and languages. Also, Google launched a new "What People Suggest" search feature that shows you what other people are saying on the web about those topics.
-
Google Tests AI Overviews In Middle Of Search Results Page
Google is testing moving the AI Overviews from the top position of the search results page (also known as position zero), to the middle of the search results page. We saw Google test this with featured snippets over the years, so it makes sense Google would test this with AI Overviews.
-
Bing Webmaster Tools Copilot Feature Opens Up To All
Microsoft has opened access to the Copilot feature within Bing Webmaster Tools. I played a lot with it when I was in the limited beta in December and it is a cool nifty feature to use, but I am not sure how critical of a feature it is.
-
Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance Reports Get Compare Filter
You can now compare date ranges of data directly in the Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance reports without having to export it to a third-party tool.
-
Microsoft Tests 9 Ads & Only Bing Free Search Results On Same Page
Microsoft was caught testing way too many ads on its Bing Search results page. I saw 9 ads and only two organic/free listings on the page for a query on [garage door repair].
-
Google CEO Dog (Canine Executive Officer) In Conference Room
We've seen plenty of Dooglers, Google dogs, over the years and even a number of them in conference rooms, working or napping. But here is the Canine Executive Officer, CEO, in a conference room.
