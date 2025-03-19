Daily Search Forum Recap: March 19, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirms the volatility we saw prior to the announcement of the March 2025 core update is unrelated to that core update. Google leaks other AI Search modes that we have not seen before, almost 50. Google is testing AI Overviews in the middle of the page. Google Search expanded health related AI Overviews, improved medical knowledge panels and launched "What People Suggest." Bing Webmaster Tools fully rolls out Copilot and also launched a compare feature in the search performance reports. Bing is testing 9 ads and 2 organic results, how crazy.

