Bing Webmaster Tools has been down and/or loading incredibly slowly for the past couple of hours. SEOs began noticing this since around 11 am ET and as of the time I posted this story, it is still down or barely loading.
Here is when I posted about this on X earlier today, after a number of SEOs asked me about it:
Yep Bing Webmaster Tools is bugging out cc @BingWMC @MSBing_Dev pic.twitter.com/xdipkvJzPo— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) March 19, 2025
You can see that even when it does load, the reports show nothing:
This comes after Bing rolled out Copilot in Bing Webmaster Tools and comparisons in search performance reports.
I wonder if those updates are causing issues?
Update: At around 3pm ET it seems back, but who knows, it has been up and down all day.