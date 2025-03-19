Bing Webmaster Tools Down Has Been Down Hours

Bing Webmaster Tools has been down and/or loading incredibly slowly for the past couple of hours. SEOs began noticing this since around 11 am ET and as of the time I posted this story, it is still down or barely loading.

Here is when I posted about this on X earlier today, after a number of SEOs asked me about it:

You can see that even when it does load, the reports show nothing:

Bing Webmaster Tools Not Loading

This comes after Bing rolled out Copilot in Bing Webmaster Tools and comparisons in search performance reports.

I wonder if those updates are causing issues?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: At around 3pm ET it seems back, but who knows, it has been up and down all day.

 

