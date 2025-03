Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Bing Webmaster Tools has been down and/or loading incredibly slowly for the past couple of hours. SEOs began noticing this since around 11 am ET and as of the time I posted this story, it is still down or barely loading.

Here is when I posted about this on X earlier today, after a number of SEOs asked me about it:

You can see that even when it does load, the reports show nothing:

This comes after Bing rolled out Copilot in Bing Webmaster Tools and comparisons in search performance reports.

I wonder if those updates are causing issues?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: At around 3pm ET it seems back, but who knows, it has been up and down all day.