Daily Search Forum Recap: March 14, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
YouTube's home page was not ranking in Google Search for some reason (it came back several hours later). Microsoft Advertising launched doctor and clinic ads for Bing Search. Bing Chat is now in the Edge sidebar for the release candidate and Bing Chat gained more queries and quicker responses. Google's IP address list is updated within a few days. Google AdsBot mobile web android user agent was updated.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- YouTube Home Page Not Ranking Normally In Google Search
When you search for [youtube] in Google Search, currently, the YouTube home page is not ranking. You get Wikipedia, the YouTube Android app on Google Play, the iOS app on Apple.com, the YouTube blog and others but not youtube.com.
- Bing Sidebar In Stable Edge Browser & Bing Chat Limits Increase With Quicker Responses
Microsoft announced a few updates for the Bing Chat AI co-pilot including that they increased the Bing Chat limits to 15/150 and also is testing an optimized "balanced" mode response that provides shorter and quicker responses. Bing also released the Bing Sidebar to Chat, Create and Compose with Bing Chat in the stable release of the Edge browser.
- Microsoft Adverting Bing Doctor And Clinic Ads
Microsoft Advertising announced yet another vertical ad option for medical professionals named Doctor and Clinic Ads. This is an open beta available in the United States, Australia, India, Germany, France, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
- Google's IP Addresses JSON File Is Updated Within A Few Days
Google's Gary Illyes said that the Googlebot JSON file IP address list is updated within a few days of a new IP being added to the list of IPs that Googlebot crawls from.
- Google Updates AdsBot Mobile Web Android User Agent
Google has updated the user agent for the AdsBot Mobile Web Android crawler. If you hard-coded this bot for any purposes on your site, you will want to update your code.
- Berthier Ribeiro-Neto Keynote At Google Search Central Live Brazil
Berthier Ribeiro-Neto, the Director of Engineering and Site Lead at the Google Research and Development Center in Brazil, was the kickoff keynote at the Google Search Central Live Brazil last Thursday
Other Great Search Threads:
- Up this week: Search Central Live events in Brasilia & Belo Horizonte, Brazil -- I'm looking forward to meeting with folks (who's coming?) and chatting about SEO in person!, John Mueller on Twitter
- Adding new variation now at left side of serp ( explore image section), Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- I took a look and I don't see a way to reproduce it, but we've been regularly getting non-English content (I see it in the FAQs, perhaps elsewhere too) for that page. My guess is something i, John Mueller on Twitter
- Indexing privacy, cookies and similar URLs isn't useful What do you think, Montse Cano on Twitter
- Put it at the bottom of the head (or below the parts that you care about). When something breaks the head, it just means the things below don't necessarily get seen as a part of the head, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft may replace Bing Search answers with Bing Chat responses
- Microsoft Doctor and Clinic ads are now in open beta
- How to successfully scale your content marketing and grow traffic
- An SEO guide to understanding E-E-A-T
Other Great Search Stories:
