Daily Search Forum Recap: March 14, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

YouTube's home page was not ranking in Google Search for some reason (it came back several hours later). Microsoft Advertising launched doctor and clinic ads for Bing Search. Bing Chat is now in the Edge sidebar for the release candidate and Bing Chat gained more queries and quicker responses. Google's IP address list is updated within a few days. Google AdsBot mobile web android user agent was updated.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Google One Excludes Africa from VPN Support and Dark Web Analytics for Members, Techweez

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Can Your Marketing Team Generate True Demand?, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.