Berthier Ribeiro-Neto Keynote At Google Search Central Live Brazil

Berthier Ribeiro-Neto, the Director of Engineering and Site Lead at the Google Research and Development Center in Brazil, was the kickoff keynote at the Google Search Central Live Brazil last Thursday.

Here is a photo of that from the Google Search Central Twitter account.

Here are some more photos of the event:

And off we go - #SCLBrasil kicks off with @BelCurado and @danielwaisberg laying out the ground rules pic.twitter.com/V2f24Dir5d — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) March 9, 2023

We are excited to start the #SCLBrasil roadshow today in Sao Paulo! pic.twitter.com/AkEHqwwq4r — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) March 9, 2023

Pela primeira vez o Search Central Live chega ao Brasil! 💚💛 Inaugurando nosso tour hoje em São Paulo e seguindo semana que vem pra Brasília e Belo Horizonte. Saiba mais sobre o evento e as novidades de produtos em: https://t.co/CpK2Nr3Lbs pic.twitter.com/hCgb4ZdYoz — Google Brasil (@googlebrasil) March 9, 2023

And Search Central Live Brasília is today:

Getting in the mood for Search Central Live Brasília tomorrow with @JohnMu 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/U7aNjSn2TG — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) March 13, 2023

Search Central Live in Brasilia - first stop is a look under the hood with Berthier Ribeiro-Neto, director of engineering. #sclbrazil pic.twitter.com/0pr11W7IKi — johnmu is not a chatbot yet 🐀 (@JohnMu) March 14, 2023

On the Search Central Live Brasília stage, @richardgingras, VP News @ Google, talking about the global News ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/OyiEXWChyQ — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) March 14, 2023

