Berthier Ribeiro-Neto Keynote At Google Search Central Live Brazil

Mar 14, 2023 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Berthier Ribeiro-Neto Keynotes At Google Search Central Live Brazil

Berthier Ribeiro-Neto, the Director of Engineering and Site Lead at the Google Research and Development Center in Brazil, was the kickoff keynote at the Google Search Central Live Brazil last Thursday.

Here is a photo of that from the Google Search Central Twitter account.

Here are some more photos of the event:

And Search Central Live Brasília is today:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: YouTube Movie Director Clapper Boards At Google Madrid
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus