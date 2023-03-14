YouTube Home Page Not Ranking Normally In Google Search

When you search for [youtube] in Google Search, currently, the YouTube home page is not ranking. You get Wikipedia, the YouTube Android app on Google Play, the iOS app on Apple.com, the YouTube blog and others but not youtube.com.

Here is a screenshot:

It is weird because if you search for [youtube homepage] you do get the YouTube home page(s). Here is a screenshot of that:

Channel pages are ranking fine, by the way:

And Bing is ranking YouTube just fine:

I am not sure exactly what is up, Google Search was ranking YouTube's homepage just fine yesterday.

Hat tip to @Amitchauhan27_9 for this:

Even site commands for site:youtube.com or site:m.youtube.com don't return the home page first.

SEOs, you have any ideas on what is going on here?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: At 3:30 pm ET it seems like YouTube's home page is starting to show up again in Google Search: