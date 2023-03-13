Daily Search Forum Recap: March 13, 2023

Mar 13, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing may replace its knowledge answers at the top with Bing Chat. Google suggests using data-nosnippet for when featured snippets show the wrong snippet. Google said the install app buttons are from deep linking. Google Business Profiles verification asks for BBB link. Google says less common languages does not make the content low quality. I also posted another vlog with Sam Michaleson.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bing Search Featured Answers Might Be Replaced By Bing Chat Answers
    Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Microsoft Bing, said on Twitter that Bing may replace the top answers, featured, and knowledge answers they use today on Bing Search with the Bing Chat answers. "Yep, they use old technology and crowdsourcing, we will replace them ASAP," Mikhail wrote on Twitter.
  • Google Featured Snippets Go Wrong, Consider Using data-nosnippet
    On Friday, Bill Elward noticed how a featured snippet had a header above it that read "Advertisement." Bill asked if this was a new Google Ad format from Google for featured snippet placement - the answer was no. The featured snippet simply picked up text on the page that said "Advertisement" and put that in the featured snippet.
  • Google: Less Common Languages Aren't Considered Low Quality Content
    Google's John Mueller said lesser-used or known languages published on the web are not considered low-quality content just because they are lesser known. He said on Mastodon "good content is good content" no matter what language it is written in.
  • Google Search Install Mobile App Feature Needs Deep Linking
    In the latest Google SEO office hours session, Gary Illyes answered how Google decides when to show links in Google Search to a company's mobile app. The short answer is deep linking; if Google can find there is an official app for that company or product, it will find it through deep linking and associate that to your knowledge graph.
  • Google Business Profile Verification Steps Asking For Better Business Bureau Link
    Google, during some of the verification workflow with your Google Business Profile may ask for your BBB, Better Business Bureau, listing page. Google is asking to provide a link to your company information the Better Business Bureau.
  • Vlog #214: Sam Michelson On Human Resources and Hiring
    In part one, we spoke about who Sam Michelson is and his business development techniques. In part two, we dove into CRM software and how they use it, including looking at a new piece of software for partner management. Then in part three we go into pricing your services...
  • YouTube Movie Director Clapper Boards At Google Madrid
    Here is an old photo of a few guys holding one of those YouTube movie director clapperboards. This one was taken at the Google Madrid office back in 2016.

