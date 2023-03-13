Google Business Profile Verification Steps Asking For Better Business Bureau Link

Google, during some of the verification workflow with your Google Business Profile may ask for your BBB, Better Business Bureau, listing page. Google is asking to provide a link to your company information the Better Business Bureau. This is presented when you are requesting help with a verification issue in Google Business Profiles.

This change was spotted by Ben Fisher who posted on Twitter, "New: Google Business Profile asking for BBB link in assistive help flow, and even more questions." "I guess GBP trusts BBB a lot! Which is strange in some cases," he added.

Here is his screenshot:

In terms of BBB and organic web rankings, Google has said it doesn't use it or care about it. But local SEOs historically felt having a BBB listing is important for local aspects.

Forum discussion at Twitter.