Vlog #214: Sam Michelson On Human Resources and Hiring

In part one, we spoke about who Sam Michelson is and his business development techniques. In part two, we dove into CRM software and how they use it, including looking at a new piece of software for partner management. Then in part three we go into pricing your services. In part four, we talk about human resources.

Sam and I spoke about hiring and employee retention. He said the most important thing for employees is treating employees well, respecting them, making them feel valued, letting them move up in the company, giving them perks at the office, and so on.

He said being in the office is important but they also do use Slack a ton in the company. There is a lot of culture and sharing in the company, and a ton of electronic communication. But they also value people being in the office at least four times weekly.

For more on Sam Michelson, visit Five Blocks and find him on LinkedIn.

