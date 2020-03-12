Daily Search Forum Recap: March 12, 2020

Mar 12, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bing: The Magnitude Of Algorithm Changes Has Been Larger Than Usual
    Frederic Dubut from Bing said on Twitter that Bing has been very business working on algorithm changes. He said "the magnitude of the algorithm changes we made recently may be larger than usual."
  • Google: Start With Fewer Pages For New Sites
    Google's John Mueller said he would "recommend erring on the side of having fewer pages, especially when starting up a new site." He said that having too many pages makes it hard for Google to "find the unique value of each page."
  • Google Webmaster Conferences Postponed Until Further Notice
    Google has announced it has postponed the Google Webmaster Conferences that it was planning to host throughout the year in regions where many cannot find SEO conferences. Gary Illyes from Google said "To wit, with the growing concern around coronavirus and in line with the travel guidelines published by WHO, the CDC, and other organizations, we are postponing all Webmaster Conference events globally."
  • Google: We Have No Mechanism To Block Indexing Parts Of Pages
    Google's John Mueller said there is currently no official "mechanism to block indexing of a part of a page." There are "hacky ways" he said but nothing official from Google like a googleon/googleoff tag that is supported only for the Google Search Appliance, not Google web search (the public search engine).
  • Google In This Video Key Moments Shows Multiple Times?
    Google launched key moments for videos in the Google search results last September. But generally you only see one video that shows the "in this video" key moments timeline in search. Brodie Clark posted a screen shot on Twitter showing it come up numerous times for several videos.
  • Google NYC Scooter Sign For Speed Warnings
    Google has some signs around the NYC office for its scooters. These signs basically say slow down, do not go to fast. The signs read "This isn't Fast & Furious XXVI. Check your speed."

