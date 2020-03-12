Google Webmaster Conferences Postponed Until Further Notice

Google has announced it has postponed the Google Webmaster Conferences that it was planning to host throughout the year in regions where many cannot find SEO conferences. Gary Illyes from Google said "To wit, with the growing concern around coronavirus and in line with the travel guidelines published by WHO, the CDC, and other organizations, we are postponing all Webmaster Conference events globally."

Google added that it will hopefully only have to postpone these events until later this year but it now looking for "other ways to reach targeted audiences." This probably means virtual conferences.

You can sign up for alerts for more information about these conferences over here.

