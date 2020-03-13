Some Googlers Taking Work Stations Home During Coronavirus

Mar 13, 2020
Here is a photo I found on Instagram of some Googlers bringing out portions of their work stations; computers, computer screens and miscellaneous items from their desks. This is happening now since Google is telling its staff to work from home. Not everyone has a great home work set up, so some are bringing some items back home for the time being.

Anna who posted this image said they are taking these items but "it’s temporarily and only if you want to bother yourself with the move! But yeah, should help to work at home instead of a tiny laptop."

Also here is John Mueller saying he stopped by the office to pick up some things:

