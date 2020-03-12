Bing: The Magnitude Of Algorithm Changes Has Been Larger Than Usual

Frederic Dubut from Bing said on Twitter that Bing has been very business working on algorithm changes. He said "the magnitude of the algorithm changes we made recently may be larger than usual."

Frederic said the Bing team has been "particularly busy since the New Year" with these changes.

Here are those tweets:

Not that I'm aware of, @BingWMC can confirm. However what I can say is that the team was particularly busy since the New Year and the magnitude of the algo changes we made recently may be larger than usual. — Frédéric Dubut (@CoperniX) March 11, 2020

So I guess we should expect a lot of changes and improvements to Bing's search quality.

We recently reported on a Bing search algorithm update in February.

