Google NYC Scooter Sign For Speed Warnings

Google has some signs around the NYC office for its scooters. These signs basically say slow down, do not go too fast. The signs read "This isn't Fast & Furious XXVI. Check your speed." It adds, Scooters are for Googlers only. Thanks for remembering to park your scooters in the designated areas and to always ride towards the center.

I found this photo on Instagram.

