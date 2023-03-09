Daily Search Forum Recap: March 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Trends launched a new design with links to publishers. Bing Chat can show answer cards. Bing Chat is working on saving old chats, improved lesser-used languages, shared some growth stats and more. Google launched the sitename, favicon and new sponsored label on desktop search. Google said page size is not a ranking factor.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Sitename, Favicon & Sponsored Label Live On Desktop (Not Just Mobile)
Google has made the sitename, favicon and sponsored label live on all desktop searches, like it did with mobile searches last October. To be clear, we saw google testing this on desktop in November and gradually increasing the test to more and more searchers but as of yesterday, it is now fully live on desktop too.
- Microsoft Bing Working On Saving Chats & More Features
Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin said that the number one feature request is for Bing Chat to save historical chats for later for users to come back to them later or look them up later. And it seems like they are working on that feature request, plus more.
- Bing Chat Also Has Answer Cards, In Addition To News, Shopping, Local...
Did you know that Bing Chat also can give you an answer card or box under the chat-based response with citations? We saw Bing provide news cards, local cards, shopping cards, and more but not answer cards.
- Google: Page Size Is Not A Ranking Factor
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter, "Page size is not a ranking factor." Meaning Google does not have anything specific signal that says page sizes of X to Y get a ranking boost or decline.
- Google Trends Has A New Look For 2023
Google has revamped the Google Trends interface adding real-time trends to the home page, updating those trends hourly and linking them to the news articles. This update comes years after Google has last updated Google Trends.
- Google Baby Shark Band - Cute
Here is a cute video of a Googler (I think a Googler) playing drums at the Google Zurich office for some kids. He labeled his band the Google baby shark band.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Bing Chat moving today to 10 chats per session / 120 total per day. Engineering making steady progress with quality of experience giving us confidence to expand the testing. Let us know how it's working for you!, Yusuf Mehdi on Twitter
- I have made the decision to leave Microsoft to take the next step in my career., Rob Wilk On LinkedIn
- You can now improve your sitewide measurement coverage by using Tag Assistant to see exactly which pages are missing tags, Google Analytics on Twitter
- It's up to you to decide what you want your content to be known for, and what you want people's first impression to be., John Mueller on Twitter
- New(?) design and layout in the K.P. for businesses. A few changes for hotels, name and reviews above images, availability button (Google Travel link) next to websites, Lluc B. Penycate on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google rolled out new site names, favicon and sponsored label on desktop search
- Why a Google search revolution never happened
- Maximizing your website tracking with Google’s Tag coverage summary
- YouTube overlay ads are going away
- Google launches new Google Trends portal
- How to make better SEO reports for the C-suite
- How to optimize your Amazon brand store
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Norwegian DPA joins stance against Google Analytics, What's New in Publishing
Industry & Business
- How we created this year's I/O save the date puzzle, Google Blog
- Microsoft, Google-Backed Group Helps Students Learn to Use AI, ChatGPT, Bloomberg
- TikTok Readies Entry Into Search Ads Market to Take on Google, Business Insider
Links & Content Marketing
- A Get-It Done Guide for Content Marketers, Content Marketing Institute
- AI content generators & SEO: How search will evolve, Wix
Local & Maps
- Google Offers Rare Glimpse of Restricted Areas Near Korean Peninsula’s DMZ, Wall Street Journal
Mobile & Voice
- Google gives Wear OS app makers a reason to update more often, Android Police
SEO
- 8 Useful & Free Google SEO Tools, Hallam
- Ecommerce SEO Checklist: 97-point list to boost your organic traffic, Freddie Chatt
- The changing dynamic of programmatic SEO, Kevin Indig
- 8 Most Important Types of Keywords for SEO, Ahrefs
PPC
- Do more with less in 2023, Microsoft Advertising
- Google advocates for fair and open cross-media measurement, Google Blog
- Google Keyword Planner: How to Use It to Find Keywords, Semrush
- Unlock the Secret to Explosive Growth With Google Ads Metrics, PPC Expo
Search Features
- Google can now translate text from images on the web, Engadget
- Google Translate on the web can now translate images for you, Android Police
- SearchResearch Challenge (3/8/23): What do these everyday symbols mean?, SearchReSearch
Other Search
- ChatGPT Success Drives Google to Put AI in All Its Products, Bloomberg
- DuckDuckGo Just Unleashed An AI Search Engine Using ChatGPT, Gizmodo
- Search and Open Source, Search Off the Record
- The New Bing and Edge – Progress from Our First Month, Bing Search Blog
