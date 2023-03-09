Daily Search Forum Recap: March 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Trends launched a new design with links to publishers. Bing Chat can show answer cards. Bing Chat is working on saving old chats, improved lesser-used languages, shared some growth stats and more. Google launched the sitename, favicon and new sponsored label on desktop search. Google said page size is not a ranking factor.

Norwegian DPA joins stance against Google Analytics, What's New in Publishing

Google Offers Rare Glimpse of Restricted Areas Near Korean Peninsula’s DMZ, Wall Street Journal

Google gives Wear OS app makers a reason to update more often, Android Police

