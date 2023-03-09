Daily Search Forum Recap: March 9, 2023

Mar 9, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Trends launched a new design with links to publishers. Bing Chat can show answer cards. Bing Chat is working on saving old chats, improved lesser-used languages, shared some growth stats and more. Google launched the sitename, favicon and new sponsored label on desktop search. Google said page size is not a ranking factor.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Sitename, Favicon & Sponsored Label Live On Desktop (Not Just Mobile)
    Google has made the sitename, favicon and sponsored label live on all desktop searches, like it did with mobile searches last October. To be clear, we saw google testing this on desktop in November and gradually increasing the test to more and more searchers but as of yesterday, it is now fully live on desktop too.
  • Microsoft Bing Working On Saving Chats & More Features
    Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin said that the number one feature request is for Bing Chat to save historical chats for later for users to come back to them later or look them up later. And it seems like they are working on that feature request, plus more.
  • Bing Chat Also Has Answer Cards, In Addition To News, Shopping, Local...
    Did you know that Bing Chat also can give you an answer card or box under the chat-based response with citations? We saw Bing provide news cards, local cards, shopping cards, and more but not answer cards.
  • Google: Page Size Is Not A Ranking Factor
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter, "Page size is not a ranking factor." Meaning Google does not have anything specific signal that says page sizes of X to Y get a ranking boost or decline.
  • Google Trends Has A New Look For 2023
    Google has revamped the Google Trends interface adding real-time trends to the home page, updating those trends hourly and linking them to the news articles. This update comes years after Google has last updated Google Trends.
  • Google Baby Shark Band - Cute
    Here is a cute video of a Googler (I think a Googler) playing drums at the Google Zurich office for some kids. He labeled his band the Google baby shark band.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Trends Has A New Look For 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus