Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2025

Mar 5, 2025 - 10:00 am
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We're seeing more Google search ranking volatility and a possible unconfirmed update in the past few days. Google Shopping has more AI features with vision match, try out new looks and expanding the try-on feature. Google Search is using AI for movie reviews. Google Local Business listings now has expressive reactions for reviews. Google Products top insights is also using generative AI.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Early March Google Search Ranking Volatility
    I've been watching the volatility ever since the unconfirmed February 26th or so ranking volatility when the tools didn't show much of a spike but the chatter was super high. Well, the tools started to show the spike around March 1st and the chatter is still heated.
  • Google Products Top Insights Using Generative AI
    Google is now using generative AI, and labeling it as such, within the Google Search product details overlay. When you click on a product listing in Google Search, the overlay window has a section called top insights. That section can be generated using AI.
  • Google Business Reviews Gain Expressive Reactions
    Google now supports expressive reactions for Google reviews on mobile search and maps. This shows up when viewing a Google Business Profile's reviews on mobile.
  • Google Search AI Overviews For Movie Reviews
    Google is now showing AI Overviews within the movie review summaries in Google Search. Under the review summaries is a disclaimer that reads, "Al overviews are experimental."
  • Google Shopping AI Vision Match, Try Out New Looks & Try On Expands
    Google announced a number of updates to Google Shopping and Search with AI enhancements and expansions. Specifically rolling out vision match, a new try out new looks feature and expanding the try on feature to more clothing.
  • DeLorean At Google Bay View Campus
    We've seen the Back to the Future car, the DeLorean, at the Google offices numerous times over the years. Well, here it is again, but this time it is at the Bay View Google Campus.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

