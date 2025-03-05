Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We're seeing more Google search ranking volatility and a possible unconfirmed update in the past few days. Google Shopping has more AI features with vision match, try out new looks and expanding the try-on feature. Google Search is using AI for movie reviews. Google Local Business listings now has expressive reactions for reviews. Google Products top insights is also using generative AI.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Early March Google Search Ranking Volatility
I've been watching the volatility ever since the unconfirmed February 26th or so ranking volatility when the tools didn't show much of a spike but the chatter was super high. Well, the tools started to show the spike around March 1st and the chatter is still heated.
Google Products Top Insights Using Generative AI
Google is now using generative AI, and labeling it as such, within the Google Search product details overlay. When you click on a product listing in Google Search, the overlay window has a section called top insights. That section can be generated using AI.
Google Business Reviews Gain Expressive Reactions
Google now supports expressive reactions for Google reviews on mobile search and maps. This shows up when viewing a Google Business Profile's reviews on mobile.
Google Search AI Overviews For Movie Reviews
Google is now showing AI Overviews within the movie review summaries in Google Search. Under the review summaries is a disclaimer that reads, "Al overviews are experimental."
Google Shopping AI Vision Match, Try Out New Looks & Try On Expands
Google announced a number of updates to Google Shopping and Search with AI enhancements and expansions. Specifically rolling out vision match, a new try out new looks feature and expanding the try on feature to more clothing.
DeLorean At Google Bay View Campus
We've seen the Back to the Future car, the DeLorean, at the Google offices numerous times over the years. Well, here it is again, but this time it is at the Bay View Google Campus.
Other Great Search Threads:
- This claim that the US government appropriately enforcing its antitrust laws against Google - a company with 97% share of mobile search who was found to abuse of its market power is the most absurd claim I’ve seen this evening. Th, Jason Kint on X
- "Being a mediocre, forgettable publication is a death sentence. You need to stand out and produce content worth consuming, worth subscribing to, and worth paying for.", John Mueller on Bluesky
- If you're going to be in Portland, OR in 4 weeks come see a bunch of smart women (and me)talking about technical SEO and related topics. Tickets still available!, Rachel H on Bluesky
- SEO is not like other technical areas: there's often no simple way to tell if something's done correctly or not (and lots of "wait more" + pay us in the meantime). But, there are also some smart & savvy folks active in the SEO industry - @n, John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google is testing Creator Partnerships for YouTube Shorts ads
- YouTube is revamping mid-roll ad placement
- Americans search Google 126 times per month on average: Study
- 7 tips for SEO newbies
- Google offers QR codes to get reviews from customers
- Pinterest SEO: Your guide to brand discovery
- How to get better results from Meta ads with vertical video formats
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Discovering new words with confidential federated analytics, Google Research Blog
Industry & Business
- Google Urges Trump Justice Department Not to Break Up Company, Bloomberg
- OpenAI Co-Founder Ilya Sutskever’s AI Startup Has No Products or Revenue. It’s Worth $30 Billion., Wall Street Journal
- Turing Award Goes to A.I. Pioneers Andrew Barto and Richard Sutton, New York Times
Links & Content Marketing
- Boot Barn Kicks High and Low in Its Event Content Marketing Strategy, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google’s 'consent-less' Android tracking probed by academics, The Register
- This Is the Most Annoying Feature in Google Maps, and I Need It to Stop, CNET
- Why Multi-Location Businesses Need Custom Geo-Grid Rank Tracking, Localogy
Mobile & Voice
- Google’s rumored 'Pixie' assistant coming to Pixel 10 as 'Pixel Sense', Android Authority
- New on Android: Scam detection in Google Messages, Google Blog
- Pixel Studio features to try, including human image generation, Google Blog
SEO
- 13 Key Structural Elements to Get Blogging Right for SEO, JumpFly
- Google CTR Stats – Changes Report for Q4 2024, Advanced Web Ranking
- How to Use AI for SEO?, Sara Taher
- Real-life SEO at Search Brothers: Unique insights about Google Search, Oncrawl
- Semrush Unveils AI Toolkit to Help Businesses Leverage AI Brand Perception and Stay Ahead in the Evolution of Search, Semrush
- SEO Forecasting: A Complete Guide to Organic Growth, Botpresso
- Why Most SEO Audits Are A Complete Waste Of Money, Nikki Pilkington
- The Small Business Guide To Not Getting Ripped Off By SEO "Experts", Nikki Pilkington
PPC
- Google Ads Help Pages Now Feature AI Summaries at the Top, PPC News Feed
- Google Ads Script Automation: 15 Ways to Save 10+ Hours Per Week with, Hopskip Media
- How Long Will It Take My New Product To Gain Traction on Google?, Group Twenty Seven
Search Features
Other Search
