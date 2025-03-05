Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We're seeing more Google search ranking volatility and a possible unconfirmed update in the past few days. Google Shopping has more AI features with vision match, try out new looks and expanding the try-on feature. Google Search is using AI for movie reviews. Google Local Business listings now has expressive reactions for reviews. Google Products top insights is also using generative AI.

