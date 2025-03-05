Google Search AI Overviews For Movie Reviews

Mar 5, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Robot At Movies

Google is now showing AI Overviews within the movie review summaries in Google Search. Under the review summaries is a disclaimer that reads, "Al overviews are experimental."

So when you search for your favorite movie and want to see reviews, Google will summarize the positive and negative reviews using AI, Gemini and label them as AI Overviews.

This was first spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Moview Ai Overview Reviews

Others spotted this as well:

Forum discussion at X.

Update: This is old:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Early March Google Search Ranking Volatility

Mar 5, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Products Top Insights Using Generative AI

Mar 5, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Reviews Gain Expressive Reactions

Mar 5, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search AI Overviews For Movie Reviews

Mar 5, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Shopping AI Vision Match, Try Out New Looks & Try On Expands

Mar 5, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 4, 2025

Mar 4, 2025 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Shopping AI Vision Match, Try Out New Looks & Try On Expands
Next Story: Google Business Reviews Gain Expressive Reactions

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.