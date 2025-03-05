Google is now showing AI Overviews within the movie review summaries in Google Search. Under the review summaries is a disclaimer that reads, "Al overviews are experimental."

So when you search for your favorite movie and want to see reviews, Google will summarize the positive and negative reviews using AI, Gemini and label them as AI Overviews.

This was first spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted this screenshot on X:

Others spotted this as well:

Looks like AI review summaries are here to movies



I’m here for the negativity



Mordy Oberstein

Google is showing AI-generated review summaries for movies. Shameem Adhikarath

