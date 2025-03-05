Google is now showing AI Overviews within the movie review summaries in Google Search. Under the review summaries is a disclaimer that reads, "Al overviews are experimental."
So when you search for your favorite movie and want to see reviews, Google will summarize the positive and negative reviews using AI, Gemini and label them as AI Overviews.
This was first spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted this screenshot on X:
Others spotted this as well:
Looks like AI review summaries are here to movies— Mordy Oberstein 🎗️🇮🇱 (@MordyOberstein) February 27, 2025
I’m here for the negativity
Cc @rustybrick @gregfinn pic.twitter.com/mNBJJ8u6V0
Google is showing AI-generated review summaries for movies.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/4IdpWmto4t— Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) February 21, 2025
Update: This is old:
AI Overviews summarises of Movie reviews 👀 pic.twitter.com/JfXYcTeVzu— Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) December 13, 2024