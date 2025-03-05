Google is now using generative AI, and labeling it as such, within the Google Search product details overlay. When you click on a product listing in Google Search, the overlay window has a section called top insights. That section can be generated using AI, previously it was not.

We have seen Google show YouTube videos in the Top Insights section. But this may be new, where Google is showing it was created using AI.

Here is a screenshot I was able to replicate:

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared a video of this in action on X:

🆕 Google Generative AI-powered description appearing in the Top Insights section of a product overlay, along with a carousel feature that expands when swiped. pic.twitter.com/mTl0vWKlFW — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 3, 2025

Update: This is old: