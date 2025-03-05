Google Products Top Insights Using Generative AI

Mar 5, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Shopping Bags

Google is now using generative AI, and labeling it as such, within the Google Search product details overlay. When you click on a product listing in Google Search, the overlay window has a section called top insights. That section can be generated using AI, previously it was not.

We have seen Google show YouTube videos in the Top Insights section. But this may be new, where Google is showing it was created using AI.

Here is a screenshot I was able to replicate:

Google Products Top Insights Generative Ai

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared a video of this in action on X:

Forum discussion at X.

Update: This is old:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2025

Mar 5, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Early March Google Search Ranking Volatility

Mar 5, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Products Top Insights Using Generative AI

Mar 5, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Reviews Gain Expressive Reactions

Mar 5, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search AI Overviews For Movie Reviews

Mar 5, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Shopping AI Vision Match, Try Out New Looks & Try On Expands

Mar 5, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Business Reviews Gain Expressive Reactions
Next Story: Early March Google Search Ranking Volatility

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.