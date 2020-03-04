Daily Search Forum Recap: March 4, 2020

Mar 4, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #51: Ginny Marvin On Periodic Table of PPC & Natural Language in PPC
    Ginny Marvin (@ginnymarvin) is the Editor-in-Chief of Search Engine Land and the other Third Door Media properties and is someone I have worked incredibly closely with for the past several years. As you can tell from watching the interview...
  • Google: It's Fine To Link To HTTP URLS For SEO
    Google's John Mueller confirmed that from an SEO point of view, linking to an HTTP URL, instead of an HTTPS URL is fine. Google won't penalize or downgrade your site if you link externally to a non-secure page. Of course, from a user point of view link to the HTTPS version if possible and make sure your site and embeds are secure.
  • Google I/O Cancelled Over Coronavirus Caution
    Google announced they are cancelling the physical/in-person version of their massive developer conference, Google I/O, over concerns with the Coronavirus. This was no surprise, as Facebook, Amazon, and other big tech companies have done the same.
  • Google Ads Mobile App Gets Dark Mode & Optimization Score Details
    Google announced that the Google Ads app has added two new features. The first being dark mode, so you can sit up all night working on your ad campaign without disturbing your partner. The second is new optimization score features to help you make Google more money.
  • Google: Nofollow Change Was A Policy Change; No Action Was Necessarily Taken By Googlers Yet
    We are all still trying to figure out if Google took any action with the nofollow link attribute change on March 1, 2020 or not. It seems the answer is not. John Mueller said in a Google webmaster hangout at the 17:22 mark that this is a policy change and as far as he knows, no engineer or anyone at Google has actually done anything differently since the change.
  • Google Blanket Making Workshop
    Here are a bunch of Googlers in the Google Boston office in a workshop learning how to make blankets. This was sometime last week and Google brought in someone to teach a group of Googlers how to mak

