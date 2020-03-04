Google I/O Cancelled Over Coronavirus Caution

Google announced they are cancelling the physical/in-person version of their massive developer conference, Google I/O, over concerns with the Coronavirus. This was no surprise, as Facebook, Amazon, and other big tech companies have done the same.

Google wrote:

Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

All guests who have purchased tickets to I/O 2020 will receive a full refund by March 13, 2020. If you don’t see the credit on your statement by then, please reach out to io@google.com. Guests who have registered for I/O 2020 will not need to enter next year’s drawing and will be automatically granted the option of purchasing an I/O 2021 ticket.

Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community.

For additional questions, please contact io@google.com.

Many, if not most, of Google employees are now working from home. John Mueller said he is not physically going to conferences, he will instead do them over video conferencing:

I've seen numerous reports that Google Ads teams stopped traveling to clients and now do video calls instead:

I personally decided to postpone my vlogging trip to NYC (45 minutes away) today but most people said I should not have:

In any event - I do hope this all settles down soon and we all stay healthy.

